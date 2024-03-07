SHOGUN Slashes the Competition: FX’s Most-Watched Hulu Premiere Ever

FX has scored a major hit with its epic historical drama series “Shōgun,” which has become the most-watched premiere on Hulu for the network. The show, adapted from James Clavell’s popular novel, drew 9 million viewers worldwide on Hulu and Disney+ within six days. This count follows Disney’s view calculation method (total stream time divided by runtime).

This achievement beats the record of “The Bear” Season 2. It’s a comedy-drama series by Christopher Storer. Jeremy Allen White stars as an award-winning chef. He goes back to Chicago to run his late brother’s shop.. “The Bear” Season 2 premiered on Hulu on June 23, 2022 and garnered 8.5 million views in its first week.

‘SHOGUN’ has become FX’s most-viewed premiere on Hulu with 9M views, passing ‘THE BEAR’. PIC.TWITTER.COM/B1VTQMHFG5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) MARCH 6, 2024

“Shōgun” is an original adaptation of Clavell’s novel, which is set in Japan at the end of the 16th century and loosely inspired by true events and real people. In this 10-episode series, Lord Yoshii Toranaga faces powerful enemies. His life hangs in the balance as foes join forces against him. Everything shifts when John Blackthorne, an Englishman, arrives unexpectedly. Blackthorne’s ship lands nearby, carrying crucial secrets that could aid Toranaga. The cast includes talented actors like Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Rila Fukushima, and Kōji Yakusho.

“Shōgun” is not only a hit on Hulu, but also on Disney+’s international counterpart, Star+. The show is the No. 1 among all general entertainment series releases on Star+, ahead of “The Kardashians” Season 1, which debuted on the same day as “Shōgun.” Star+ can be accessed in Latin America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It provides content from Disney brands like FX, ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic.

“Shōgun’s” success showcases FX’s knack for creating top-notch, unique content that resonates with diverse audiences. The network has been expanding its presence on the streaming landscape, with more than 40 FX originals available on Hulu and Star+. “Shōgun” is the latest addition to FX’s impressive slate of shows, which includes “American Horror Story,” “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” “Pose,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

With eight more episodes left, “Shōgun” will likely maintain its strong performance. Viewers are captivated by its engaging story, beautiful visuals, and complex characters. Critics and fans have praised its faithful adaptation and rich world-building. “Shōgun” is a must-watch for anyone who loves historical fiction, action, drama, and romance.

“Shōgun” airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and is available the next day on Hulu and Star+. Don’t miss this epic adventure that will take you to a different time and place.